PM congratulates counterterrorism unit for arrests

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated the country’s counterterrorism unit for the arrests made during a raid in an Athens suburb on Wednesday.

“I would like to congratulate the leadership and staff of the counterterrorism unit for yet another great success. Every victory in the fight against terrorism is also a victory for our democracy,” he said in a tweet.

Officers arrested the three suspects, a man aged 32 and two women aged 28 and 26, in a stolen car driving on Agiou Ioannou Street, in the northern suburb of Agia Paraskevi.

Inside the vehicle, police found a Kalashnikov rifle, a submachine gun, a handgun and stolen license plates, as well as clothes for men who may belong to other associates.

The main suspect was identified as 32-year-old Yiannis Michalidis, an alleged member of the urban guerrilla group Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire, who had escaped from the agricultural prison of Tyrintha in the Peloponnese on June 2019.