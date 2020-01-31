Delphi Beyond Antiquity | Athens | February 5 - February 21

“Delphi Beyond Antiquity” is a group photography exhibition that will take place at the House of Cyprus near Syntagma Square in central Athens. The exhibition is the result of a seminar of the same name in Delphi conducted by Platon Rivellis and organized by the European Cultural Center of Delphi. Photographers who participated in the seminar and the exhibition focused on contemporary life in Delphi rather than highlighting the history of the place. The photographs are of homes, people, scenes of nature, and generally life in the area. Opening hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Entrance is free. For additional information, contact spiticity@otenet.gr.

House of Cyprus, 2A Xenofontos, tel 210.373.4934