The Attica Regional Authority has announced it will hold a tender in 2020 for the creation of three waste and biowaste facilities.

The aim is for the facilities to be up and running in 2025 as part of the bid to reduce the volume of trash that is buried.

Presenting the new plan for Attica regarding waste management on Thursday, Regional Governor Giorgos Patoulis said it foresees recycling, brown bins for biowaste composting, and new processing facilities which, he said, currently exist “on paper.”

“We will put an end to this disgrace,” he said, adding that the Greek capital is home to “perhaps the largest open landfill in Europe, where 1.6 million tons of waste is buried annually out of the 1.8 million that is generated in Attica.”

Patoulis stressed that 2020 will be a recycling year in Attica. “We are starting this year to implement an aggressive recycling and sorting plan at the source so that we will be able by 2025 to manage our rubbish in a modern way, without burying it,” he said.