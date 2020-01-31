Anarchists barge into rector's office to protest honor for businessman

Members of the student arm of self-styled anarchist group Rouvikonas barged into the office of the rector of the University of Piraeus on Friday evening to protest a decision by the deanery to bestow an honorary doctorate on a businessman.

The assailants sprayed and painted slogans on the walls, while causing some damages.

In a statement posted on an anti-establishment website, the group said the rector “should think twice and three times before making a similar decision,” and called on Education Minister Niki Kerameus and the government to “think even harder” if they want to “attack university students.”