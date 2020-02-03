Sunny skies to give way to rain

After a week of almost springtime temperatures and sunny skies in many parts of Greece, rainclouds are expected to gather on Monday, starting in the west and spreading east on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the national weather service, overcast skies are forecast in the west on Monday, bringing showers toward the evening and on Tuesday morning, though daytime temperatures will remain steady at an average high of around 14 degrees Celsius.

The wet weather is expected to hit central Greece and the eastern mainland, including Athens, on Wednesday, starting with light showers and building up to heavier downpours on Wednesday.