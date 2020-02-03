Migrants clash with police at protest rally on Lesvos

Police on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos clashed with protesters on Monday as they sought to prevent a march of some 2,000 migrants and refugees from the Moria camp from reaching the capital Mytilini.

The march started at around 10.30 a.m. on Monday and was organized to protest appalling living conditions at the state-run camp, which is hosting many times the population it was built to accommodate.

The refugees and migrants are also angry at the slow pace of processing, which is keeping them trapped at the camp.

Local media on Lesvos reported that police used tear gas to disperse groups of protesters trying to break through a cordon set up on the main road leading from Moria to Mytilini and that clashes were continuing as the march pushed forward to reach the island’s capital.