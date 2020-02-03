Ministry announces emergency hirings to prevent spread of coronavirus in Greece

The government is stepping up measures to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading in Greece.

After a meeting of the National Council of Public Health overseen by Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias on Monday, it was announced that the government will hire additional staff to reinforce medical laboratories, state hospitals and entry points to the country.

He said hirings will take place under emergency procedures.

Kikilias also cautioned against misinformation on the issue, while urging the public to seek expert advice.