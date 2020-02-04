Civil protection agency issues safety advice ahead of cold snap

The General Secretariat for Civil Protection called on citizens to take precautionary measures ahead of the cold snap forecast to arrive from the north in several parts from Tuesday afternoon.

The National Observatory's Meteo weather service said temperatures are set to plunge by up to 12 degrees Celsius in Attica and by up to 18C in the north, bringing snowfall to many regions, along with strong northerly winds.

The agency called on citizens to avoid walking or driving over streams and flooding waters during rainfall and secure objects that may injure or kill passersby if they're swept away by the winds.

It also urged people to use snow chains and stay updated on the state of the road network if they plan to drive, and adhere to any directions given by state authorities.

The agency also said it has informed the relevant state bodies along with regional and local authorities to be on standby.