The Greek and Indian ministers of tourism have agreed to strengthen air connections between the two countries as well as increase cooperation in tourism-orientated investments.

The meeting between Haris Theocharis and Prahlad Singh Patel took place during the Greek minister’s visit to India for the Outbound Travel Market international fair.

Theocharis revealed that the drafting of a new strategic plan for attracting Indian tourists is under way: “We believe that luxury tourism, conference tourism and wedding tourism are the main domains where Greece has a lot to offer to Indian visitors, who are quality tourists, so we are focusing our actions on these forms of tourism,” he said.

India is one of the biggest emerging tourism markets in the world: In 2019 the number of Indian tourists going abroad soared 30 percent from 2018, and Patel expressed his optimism that “the rise will be even greater in the coming period.”

Yesterday Theocharis met with representatives of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and agreed to work toward satisfying the demand for more flights between the two countries. They also discussed the issue of Golden Visa residence permits.