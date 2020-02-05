NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Sakellaropoulou swearing-in to be held next month

TAGS: Politics

Greece's president-elect, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, is to be sworn in with a religious oath next month when she officially takes over her new role from incumbent Prokopis Pavlopoulos, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) quoted an aide to Sakellaropoulou as saying on Wednesday.

“The president has an excellent knowledge of the Constitution and there is no question of her being sworn in with an oath other than the religious oath foreseen by the Constitution,” the aide told ANA-MPA.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 