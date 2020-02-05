Sakellaropoulou swearing-in to be held next month

Greece's president-elect, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, is to be sworn in with a religious oath next month when she officially takes over her new role from incumbent Prokopis Pavlopoulos, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) quoted an aide to Sakellaropoulou as saying on Wednesday.

“The president has an excellent knowledge of the Constitution and there is no question of her being sworn in with an oath other than the religious oath foreseen by the Constitution,” the aide told ANA-MPA.