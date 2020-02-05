Cold front brings snowfall to northern Greece

Snow and low temperatures were recorded on Wednesday in the mountainous and semi mountainous areas of northern Greece, according to the Meteo service of Athens National Observatory.

The temperatures will continue to drop throughout the country, with the coldest weather expected on Thursday or early Friday.

On Thursday, snow will first appear at the mountainous and semi mountainous area of central Greece, Evia and north Cyclades islands and gradually extend to lower altitudes.

Snow is also forecast in mountainous regions of Crete from Thursday afternoon.

In Athens, snow is expected in the mountainous and semi mountainous areas of the region, which will gradually affect mostly northern parts of Attica.



Strong winds will shift to northerly directions on Thursday.

[ANA-MPA]