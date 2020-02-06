Greece ranks 33rd in potential military strength

Greece ranked 33 out of 138 countries in an annual list of states with the biggest potential military strength, compiled by military webpage Global Firepower.

Based on the 2020 review, Greece holds a power index rating of 0.5311 (with 0.0000 considered “perfect”), remaining in the same position with last year.

The webpage says “growing tensions with neighboring Turkey have placed the Greek military on notice heading into 2020.”

The first ten positions are occupied by the US, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, Egypt and Brazil.

The top ten is followed by Turkey, Italy, Germany, Iran and Pakistan.