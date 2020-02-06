Temperatures drop as snow falls in mountainous regions

Very low temperatures, rain and snowfall accompanied by strong winds were the main characteristics of the weather in Greece on Thursday.

The lowest temperatures recorded by the Meteo service stations of Athens National Observatory on Thursday were -6.4C in the village Vlasti of Kozani, -4.7C in Vytina, in Arcadia, Peloponnese and -4.7C in Mavrolithari, central Greece.

In ski resorts and hiking shelters such as in Kaimaktsalan in northern Greece, the minimum temperature was -12.3C.

Snow is also expected in the region of Attica between Thursday and Friday morning, even in areas with a low altitude, Meteo said.