Deputy defense minister says migration is a security issue

Deputy Defense Minister Alkiviadis Stefanis said migration is a “matter of national security” and is being handled as such, while expressing support for a plan to install a floating barrier in the Aegean Sea to prevent migrant boats from entering Greece’s waters.

“The country’s policy on migration has changed. We have not opened our borders and accepting people,” he told radio station Skai, adding that island residents are right to be protesting against overcrowding at the camps.

“We want to limit the entry points to each island and one of the measures are the barriers,” he said. “we’ll use them and we’ll see.”

Concerning relations with Turkey, he said there is an “open channel of communication" but the Armed Forces are “ready” for any eventuality.