The number of flu deaths in Greece since last October has risen to 38, according to the National Health Organization (EODY), which onThursday reported a rise in visits to doctors by people with flu symptoms compared to last week.

Seventeen of the deaths occurred last week, fueling concern among health authorities, who are encouraging those with flu symptoms to remain home and advising the public to wash their hands frequently to avoid the spread of germs.

In total, 151 serious cases of flu have been recorded since October, 55 of whom had received the flu vaccine. Of those cases, 136 were admitted to intensive care units at Greek hospitals.