Health Ministry increases intensive care beds in Attica

Greece’s Health Ministry has ordered the operation of an additional 15 beds at intensive care units (ICUs) at state hospitals in the Greek capital to meet with increased demand.

The KAT trauma hospital in northern Athens will benefit the most from the measure with seven additional ICU beds. The Laiko general hospital in the eastern suburb of Goudi will get an additional four, while two each have been assigned to the Aghioi Anargyroi oncology hospital in the northern suburb of Kifissia and the Red Cross general hospital in the Athens district of Ambelokipi.

The new beds will be available for use as of Monday.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias also signed off on the hiring of 26 nurses to bolster free health clinics in Athens’ first district, which covers the downtown area.