Seven charged with forming a gang over attacks against migrants in Lesvos

A prosecutor in Mytilene on Friday charged seven people who were arrested on Thursday night on suspicion of planning or carrying out attacks on migrants on the island.

The men, five Greeks and two foreigners, are accused of violating gun laws and setting up a criminal gang, with the aggravated circumstances of the anti-racism law.

They were released pending trial, which was set for January 2021.

Police said the suspects, between the ages of 17 and 24, were detained on Thursday night outside the Moria migrant camp, the largest camp for asylum-seekers in the Greek islands.

In its report, it said thesuspects “united with the purpose of jointly committing illegal acts, mainly against migrants.”

Authorities confiscated several homemade wooden bats, a metal rod and full-face hoods.

Two minors, one Greek and one foreigner, were being sought as additional suspected participants.