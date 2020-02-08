NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Identity of university vandals sought

Authorities at the University of Piraeus are investigating the vandalism of a kiosk belonging to the DAP student union, which is affiliated with ruling New Democracy, on Friday afternoon.

According to witnesses, the vandalism was carried out by hooded assailants.

It was unclear whether the vandals were members of another student union or belong to far-left groups not linked to the university, as is often the case in such attacks.

There were no reports of any injuries. 

