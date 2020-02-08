Police net 167 in crackdown on crime in Athens

The Hellenic Police said on Saturday that 167 people had been arrested over the previous two weeks in Athens for drug dealing, theft and the sale of contraband cigarettes and other goods.



The arrests took place across the capital following inspections on a total of 6,759 people.



The crackdown led to the discovery of three large warehouses used to store contraband goods, ELAS said, without providing details of their location.



The arrests followed the appointment of an additional 250 police officers at the end of last month to an operation aimed at radically curbing crime in the capital.