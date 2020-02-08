Push for flu vaccinations

Amid a spike in serious flu cases, Greece’s National Health Organization (EODY) has underlined the importance of people getting the flu vaccine.

The warning comes despite the revelation that, of the serious flu cases recorded to date, one in three had been vaccinated. The death toll from the flu virus since October rose to 38 last week, according to EODY.

Apart from insisting on vaccination, health authorities have stressed the need for caution, appealing to those with flu to stay home at least 24 hours after the symptoms have passed to ensure they do not infect others and advising the public to wash their hands frequently to avoid the spread of germs.