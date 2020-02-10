Coronavirus: Latest suspected case tests negative in Thessaloniki

Thessaloniki health officials say testing has cleared another possible case of coronavirus.



The man, who had travelled to China in December, had been admitted to the northern port city’s Ahepa hospital with symptoms resembling those of the Wuhan virus. A sample of his DNA had been sent to the Pasteur Institute.



Officials are not releasing the identity of the patients to protect their privacy.



The number of confirmed cases is now at over 40,000 worldwide while the death toll stands at 910.