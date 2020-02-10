Congo | Athens | February 12-14

Photo: Agathe Popeney

Congolese choreographer Faustin Linyekula presents his latest work, “Congo,” on stage at the Onassis Stegi. “Congo” is a politically oriented performance which mixes singing, dancing and oral storytelling and recounts the history of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Linyekula’s home country, especially its brutal colonization. The performance includes extracts from Eric Vuillard’s book “Congo” and accounts of human experiences during those times. Performances start at 8.30 p.m. Ticket prices range from 5 to 22 euros. For bookings, visit tickets.sgt.gr.

Onassis Stegi, 107 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800, www.onassis.org/onassis-stegi