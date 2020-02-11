National Archaeological Museum in Athens to close two hours earlier on Tuesday

The Culture Ministry announced that the National Archaeological Museum at Patissia, central Athens, will close two hours earlier, i.e. at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, February 11.

The Museum on Patission Street, that hosts the largest collection of archaeological exhibits in Greece, normally opens on Tuesdays from 1 pm. to 8 p.m. until April, while all other days it is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From April to October 31 it opens on Tuesdays from 12.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and all other days from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.