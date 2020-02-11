Popular actor remains on ventilator, hospital says

Popular comedy actor Costas Voutsas remains on mechanical ventilation for the fourth day, Attikon hospital said in its first briefing on the health of the 88-year-old on Tuesday.

Voutsas was admitted to the cardiology unit on February 7 with symptoms of respiratory infection and impairment of cardiac and respiratory function, the hospital said.

He was put on a ventilator and was transferred on the same night to the intensive care unit where he remains, the announcement said, adding that doctors are also treating accompanying medical problems.

