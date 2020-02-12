Preparations are in the final stretch for the visit next month of a delegation of representatives from US universities who are coming to Greece for exploratory talks on possible cooperation projects.

Attracting foreign students to English-language courses has been described as a “national goal” by Education Minister Niki Kerameus, who has already made two trips to the US in a bid to promote Greek institutions’ international outlook.

The issue was discussed during a meeting on Tuesday at the residence of US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt involving Kerameus, Fulbright Foundation Executive Director Artemis Zenetou, College Year in Athens (CYA) President Alexis Phylactopoulos and Christos Giannopoulos, managing director of the Center for Hellenic Studies at Harvard University.

A recent online seminar organized by the Education Ministry drew representatives from 120 US universities.

Meanwhile, Harvard has expressed interest in organizing a course on the refugee crisis and made a proposal to Athens University for possible cooperation.