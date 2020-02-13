Better care for city’s homeless

The City of Athens is stepping up efforts to help the homeless by increasing access to social workers and upgrading services.

The municipality’s Center for Reception and Solidarity (KYADA) has doubled staff shifts on the streets, ensuring the homeless are assisted daily from morning until 10 p.m.

Moreover, KYADA’s fleet has been boosted with the addition of five new vehicles, while additional social workers and psychiatrists have been hired.

KYADA provides the homeless with food and places to sleep and wash up. The number of homeless in Athens has risen over the past decade to 20,000 due to the financial and migration crises.