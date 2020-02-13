Owners of expropriated island land to receive rent, says gov’t spokesman

Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said the owners of the land that will be expropriated by the state to make way for the creation of closed centres for asylum seekers on the islands will be paid rent for three years.

Defending a government decision on Monday to use emergency laws to move ahead with the plan, he told radio station Skai that the decision “had to be taken by someone” as local communities were not presenting any proposals for the location of the new detention camps.

He said the government conducted “exhaustive” dialog for 2.5 months with regional authorities on the centres.

Petsas also reiterated that the current overcrowded camps in Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Kos and Leros will be closed.