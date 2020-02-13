Death toll from seasonal flu climbs to 53, with 15 deaths last week

The toll from the seasonal flu has risen to 53 in Greece following the deaths of 15 people in the past week, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its weekly bulletin Thursday.



Of the 53 casualties, 50 (94.3 percent) belonged to high-risk groups and just 18 of them (36 percent) had been vaccinated against the illness. The victims were 28 men and 25 women, aged from 4 to 91 years old. The majority, 49, were infected with Type A flu.



Of the 187 serious infections confirmed since the start of the flu season in October, meanwhile, 37.4 percent of patients had been vaccinated.