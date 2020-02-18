Usurum & Imiterasu | Athens | February 19 & 26

Greek indie band Usurum will appear on stage at the Stavros tou Notou venue for two consecutive Wednesdays along with special guest drag queen Imiterasu. The band will present a selection of songs from their new album, “Mi Kai Den,” as well as earlier works. Imiterasu, also an actor and an artist, is known as “the guru of love and lyricism, sighs and sobs.” The concert begins at 8.30 p.m. Tickets cost 12 euros and include a beer or a glass of wine. For bookings, visit www.viva.gr.



Stavros tou Notou, 3 Tharipou, Neos Cosmos, tel 210.922.6975