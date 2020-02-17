Lignite phase-out a key aspect of national energy policy, Mitsotakis says

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was on Monday briefed on the National Plan for Energy and Climate by the Energy Ministry’s leadership.



A key part of the government’s plan is to gradually phase out the use of lignite at electricity-production power plants, which includes the ceasing of operations of existing Public Power Corporation (PPC) lignite units by 2023, except Ptolemaida’s unit VI, which will be closed by 2028.



It was also stressed that the transition of western Macedonia and the Municipality of Megalopolis away from lignite is moving forward. Two lignite units, Amyntaio I and II, near Florina are being immediately withdrawn, while a masterplan aiming to mobilize investments of up to 4.4 billion euros for the coal transition in Greece is expected to be ready by the end of June.



Greece will also claim significant funds from the EU’s Just Transition Mechanism, which was set up to boost EU member states’ green transition away from fossil fuels like coal, lignite, peat and oil shale, and also provide tailored financial and practical support.



[ANA-MPA]