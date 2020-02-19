Victoria Beckham’s Vogue Greece cover makes global headlines

News of Victoria Beckham gracing the cover of the Vogue Greece issue has drawn global media attention. The British star fashion designer is on the double cover of the March issue, photographed by acclaimed photographer Alexi Lubomirski. The new issue hits local newsstands on February 23, along with the Sunday edition of Kathimerini.

“Her family proudly sat front row during her London Fashion Week catwalk on Sunday. And fashion designer Victoria Beckham showed off her own modeling skills as she graced the cover of the March issue of Vogue Greece, called Victorious,” noted Britain’s Daily Mail, adding that, “the Spice Girls star, 45, looked incredible as she put on a leggy display in her own Spring/Summer 2020 designs for the magazine.”

Fellow British tabloid, The Sun, also picked up the story, noting that the “the Spice Girls star proved she was her own best muse as she wore designs from her Spring/Summer 2020 designs for the shoot.” Meanwhile, Danish tabloid Ekstra Bladet compared current images of the fashion designer to those of her wedding to David Beckham some 17 years ago, commenting that time had been very kind to the former Spice Girl and mother of four. Russia’s Russkiy Evrey hailed Beckham’s personal style, calling the fashion designer a role model for contemporary women.

Beckham posted both covers, along with an image from the fashion shoot, on her official Instagram account, expressing her excitement at collaborating with the Vogue Greece team, as well as the fact that she picked a pleated blue dress by Greek brand Zeus+Dione for one of the covers. The shoot was carried out by British photographer Alexi Lubomirski, who rose to international fame following the publication of his official photographs of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement and wedding two years ago.

The shoot is accompanied by an exclusive, in-depth interview with Vogue Greece editor-in-chief Thaleia Karafyllidou, which promises to go beyond Beckham’s flawless public image.



For more information, visit vogue.gr