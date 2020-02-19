Measures announced so strikes don’t halt public transport

Seeking to ensure that the disruption suffered by commuters during Tuesday’s general strike is not repeated, Transport Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis on Wednesday announced measures to ensure that some form of public transport remains operational during industrial action.

He also said disciplinary action will be taken against unionists with the Trainose rail company who prevented Proastiakos suburban railway services despite assurances by the company that trains would run as usual.

“We want to send a clear message that no small group of people can hold hostage colleagues who want to work and, more importantly, people waiting to use the Proastiakos,” Karamanlis told Skai.