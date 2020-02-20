Baroque Tribute | Athens | February 22, 26 & 27

The Netherlands baroque music week, organized by the Netherlands Institute in Athens and the Athens Conservatory, features three events dedicated to the popular 17th and 18th century genre. The event starts on February 22 with a mini-festival of works by Jan van Eyck, Willem de Fesch, John Dowland and Georg Phillip Telemann, among others, performed by students of the conservatory’s Center for Old Music. It starts at 8 p.m. and admission is free of charge. At the institute on Wednesday, respected music historian Dimitris Kountouras will deliver a lecture in English on 17th and 18th century music in the Netherlands, starting at 6 p.m. That is also free of charge. Lastly, on February 27, the Ex Silentio ensemble will perform pieces by Unico Wilhelm van Wassenaer, de Fesch, Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck and Jean-Baptiste Loeillet at the conservatory, starting at 8.30 p.m. Kountouras will perform the flute a bec and the baroque flute, Iason Ioannou will be on the period cello, Iason Maramaras on the harpsichord and Zacharias Tarbangos on the baroque flute. Admission costs 10 euros.

Netherlands Institute, 11 Makri, Makriyianni,

tel 210.921.0760;

Athens Conservatory, 17-19 Vassileos Georgiou B,

tel 210.724.0673