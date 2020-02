Electronica duo Robin Stewart and Harry Wright of Giant Swan fame are returning to Athens – where they enjoy an avid following – bringing their hypnotic techno beat to Bios’ Romantso venue. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 18 euros from www.viva.gr and tel 11876 or 22 euros at the door on the night.

Romantso, 3 Anaxagora, Psyrri, tel 216.700.3325