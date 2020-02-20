Botticelli Baby | Athens | February 21-24

High-voltage German swing-jazz-punk act Botticelli Baby redefines the boundaries of mainstream with its Reinhardt-esque sounds blended with a good dose of Dixieland and Balkan jazz. The seven-member ensemble – Marlon Bosherz on double bass and vocals, Alexander Niermann on trumpet, Joerg Buttler on guitar, Lucius Nawothnig on piano, Tom Hellenthal on drums, Jakob Jentgens on sax and Max Wehner on trombone – is on stage at the Half Note from Friday through Monday. Doors open at 10.30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, and ticket prices start from 10 euros at www.viva.gr.

Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310, www.halfnote.gr