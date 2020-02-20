Death toll from seasonal flu rises to 60

Since the start of the 2019-20 flu season in October, 60 people in Greece have died after catching the virus – seven in the last week alone.

Authorities said on Thursday that of the 60 people who died, 57 (95 percent) belonged to high-risk groups - young children, the elderly, people with pre-existing conditions etc - and just 23 of them (40.3 percent) had been vaccinated against the illness.



Most were infected with Type A influenza. Of the 213 serious infections confirmed since the start of the flu season, 37.6 percent of patients had been vaccinated.