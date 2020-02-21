Twelve new members join Greece 2021 bicentennial committee

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday approved the expansion of the Greece 2021 committee, which is responsible for designing and supervising a program of celebrations to mark the bicentennial anniversary of Greece’s War of Independence against Ottoman rule.

Committee president Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki hailed the decision, describing the 12 new members as “excellent artists and experts” who will contribute to the success of the event, which, she said, is generating “great expectations.”

According to a press release, the new members are constitutional law professor Nikos Alivizatos, stage director and artistic director of the Greek Festival Katerina Evangelatou, information technology professor Nikos Kanellopoulos, art historian and curator Nikos Paisios, Trikala Mayor Dimitris Papastergiou, who is also the president of the Union of Greek Municipalities (KEDE), modern Greek literature professor Alexis Politis, George Seferis professor of Modern Greek studies at Harvard Panagiotis Roilos, visual artist Giorgos Rorris, composer Dionysis Savvopoulos, filmmaker Silas Tzoumerkas, sociologist Constantinos Tsoukalas and former chief of the general army staff Panagiotis Hinofotis.

The addition of these 12 brings the number of members on the Greece 2021 organizing committee to 43.