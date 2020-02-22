Two Greeks from Diamond Princess repatriated and quarantined

Two Greek citizens who were among the passengers trapped on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Asia have been repatriated, Greece's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.



The two citizens flew into Elefsina's military airport on Saturday morning from Rome's Patrica Di Mare military airport where they arrived from Japan on Friday.

They will both remain in voluntary quarantine for 14 days in a special unit of Athens' Sotiria Thoracic Diseases Hospital. They have no symptoms of any illness and have tested negatively in Japan and Italy.

Two more Greek citizens who were repatriated on February 9 from China were released from quarantine from the same hospital on Saturday morning.

More than 620 people on board the Diamond Princess have tested positive for the virus.