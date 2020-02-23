The end is nigh for ‘tekmiria’

The government is bringing an end to the probing of taxpayers’ assets to establish their real incomes, Deputy Finance Minister Apostolos Vesyropoulos told Skai TV on Saturday, and will increase the incentives for citizens to use credit or debit cards or ebanking in their transactions with freelance professionals.

The examination through special checks of taxpayers’ properties, spending, revenues and bank accounts, known in Greek as “tekmiria” and which often led to hikes in taxes due to the state as a result of suspicions of undeclared income, will be abolished, Vesyropoulos said.

He added that the ministry will introduce a regulation whereby the value of online payments made to freelancers will be doubled when it comes to reaching the tax-free ceiling taxpayers have to reach to avoid a fine. He also confirmed that the tax lottery incentive will be boosted, with more cash being handed out to fewer lucky winners, while it is possible prizes will also include houses and cars.

The deputy minister further confirmed the gradual abolition of the solidarity levy and the immediate settlement of the tax injustice concerning the retroactive payments to thousands of pensioners. He added that some 27,000 stagnant tax cases in courts will be resolved via out-of-court settlements.