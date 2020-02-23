An own goal by Dimitris Yiannoulis gave Olympiakos a huge victory at Touma over PAOK with a 1-0 score,taking the Reds five points ahead of the champion one week before the end of the regular season.

The Piraeus team were better fro the first half, when the league’s top scorer Youssef El-Arabi was denied by the goal frame, but in the second half it found a goal through a deflection on Yiannoulis on the 49th minute.

Olympiakos has therefore clinched the top spot ahead of the playoffs that start in March.

Third-placed AEK strolled to a 3-0 home win over sixth OFI in Athens behind closed doors, all goals coming in the first half-hour of the game. Dani Verde scored a brace after Petros Mantalos’ opener.

Panathinaikos drew 1-1 at Asteras Tripolis on Saturday as five minutes from the end Asteras’ Eneko Jauregi canceled out Federico Macheda’s opener from the penalty spot for the Greens who played the last half-hour with 10 men.

The relegation six-pointer between Panetolikos and Panionios at Agrinio ended with Panetolikos winning 1-0 to put some clear blue water between itself and last-placed Panionios. i.e. seven points ahead of the playouts that start next month.

In other weekend games Lamia drew 2-2 with Aris, Atromitos scored after six barren games to beat Xanthi 1-0 and Volos drew 0-0 with Larissa.