Concern for Greek schoolchildren visiting Italy

Despite concern for the health of students from ten Greek schools currently visiting Italy, where a coronavirus outbreak is under way, the pupils will not be quarantined on their return, the government has decided.

According to the most recent data, students from two schools are visiting Milan, while the other eight are in central and southern Italy.

Italy, along with the Czech Republic, is a popular destination for Greek school excursions.

Nonetheless, the Ministry of Education announced that no more excursions to Italy will take place for the time being.