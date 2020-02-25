Ministry awards construction of closed migrant camps to three companies

The three construction companies invited by the Ministry of Migration and Asylum to submit offers for the construction of closed type accomodation centres have been selected as contractors, according to a ministry decision posted on the Diavgeia website.

Specifically, AKTOR is undertaking the preparatory work for the fencing and clearing of the land requisitioned in Lesvos for 854,390 euros, Terna is the contractor for the same project in Chios for 1,031,398 euros and Mytilineos will undertake the project in Samos for 947,651 euros, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

A contract will be signed between the ministry and the contractors after the completion of the pre-contractual legality check and the good performance guarantee.