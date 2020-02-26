EU Commission calls for restraint following clashes on Greek islands

The European Commission has called for restraint following clashes between riot police and locals protesting the construction of new migrant detention centers on Greece’s eastern Aegean islands.



“As in all cases we would expect the member state authorities to address such situations using measures that are necessary and proportionate,” a European Commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels Tuesday according to EUObserver online newspaper.



Despite vehement opposition to the plans, the conservative government insists it does not intend to back down from its decision to go ahead with the plan.



“We are consistent with our campaign commitments, we are implementing what we promised: closed centers, speeding up asylum procedures, border protection,” a government official told Kathimerini Tuesday.