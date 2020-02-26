NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Brothers remanded over murder of restaurant owner in Thessaloniki

Three of the four brothers accused of murdering a 45-year-old grill restaurant owner in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, last Sunday were remanded in custody on Wednesday. 

A fourth brother, 37, turned himself in to police on Tuesday and will appear before an investigative magistrate on Thursday.

According to investigators, the four brothers – aged 17, 20, 32 and 37 – attacked the victim in his restaurant after he fired the 32-year-old for failing to turn up for work as a delivery driver for several days, claiming he had been injured in an accident.

The 20-year-old suspect has allegedly admitted to stabbing the 45-year-old father of four.

A coroner confirmed that the older man had numerous stab wounds to his chest and stomach, with one of the blows having landed in his heart.

