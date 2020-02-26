ATHEX: Stocks take fresh beating

Tuesday’s recovery proved short-lived for the Athens bourse, as the slump on Wall Street later on the same day and the discovery of the first case of coronavirus in Greece on Wednesday led Greek stocks to new six-month lows. The benchmark even dropped below the 800-point mark during yesterday’s session, before containing its losses somewhat.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 811.34 points, shedding 2.69 percent from Tuesday’s 833.81 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 2.51 percent to 2,053.28 points.

Τhe banks index sank 4.19 percent, with Alpha falling 5.89 percent, Piraeus giving up 5.02 percent, Eurobank sliding 3.36 percent and National conceding 2.02 percent. Sarantis was the sole blue chip to grow, adding 0.76 percent.

In total of 24 stocks posted gains, 88 took losses and 25 stayed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 126.7 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 110.4 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.55 percent to close at 65.15 points.