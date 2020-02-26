Consumers do not trust alternative electricity providers as they see a lack of transparency in contractual terms, advertising and bills, especially as far as offers and their general presentation are concerned, according to the Quality of Life Consumers Association (EKPIZO). This conclusion is based on consumer complaints and a survey the association conducted ahead of its participation in the Regulatory Authority for Energy consultation on power bill transparency.

The EKPIZO survey found serious problems and distortions in the pricing policy of power suppliers that need to be dealt with immediately.

It specifically showed that it was particularly difficult for consumers to compare the charges of rival power suppliers as their different pricing policies had nothing in common. EKPIZO further found that the contract terms are not transparent, clear and understandable, as consumers have insufficient information before signing a supply contract.

EKPIZO stressed that there should be no expensive opt-out clauses for consumers in contracts, with some exceptions that should not constitute the rule.