Private sector bank deposits drop in January

Economy, Banking

Greek private sector bank deposits fell in January after a rise in December, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Businesses and household deposits dropped to 141.15 billion euros from 143.14 billion in December, Bank of Greece data showed.

Greek banks have seen deposit inflows over the space of more than two years.

Athens exited its latest bailout in August 2018 and is relying on bond markets to refinance its debt. Greece fully lifted remaining capital controls in September last year as the economy continues to recover after the tumult of three international bailouts since 2010. [Reuters]

