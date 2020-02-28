Greek gov't steps up measures after fourth case of coronavirus confirmed

As health authorities confirmed the fourth case of coronavirus in Greece on Friday, the government pressed forward with its drive to contain its spread.

The fourth case is a 36-year-old woman who recently returned to Athens from northern Italy, according to the head of the Health Ministry’s committee of experts on contagious diseases, Athens University professor Sotiris Tsiodras.

The 36-year-old has been admitted to a coronavirus isolation unit at the capital’s Attikon Hospital and was said to be in good health on Friday.

According to Tsiodras, most of the cases of the coronavirus are “mild” and not a cause for concern.

However, health authorities have urged citizens to observe hygiene rules, washing their hands frequently, and have called on those with symptoms of the virus – high temperature, a cough and shortness of breath – to contact their doctor or the National Health Organization (EODY).

The other three cases are the so-called “patient zero” – the 38-year-old woman who returned to Thessaloniki from northern Italy earlier this week, her 10-year-old son, and a 40-year-old woman who recently returned to Athens from Italy.

Those who have been in close contact with the infected patients are to undergo tests if they have not done so already. Meanwhile suspicious cases were reported Friday in Lamia, Karditsa, Halkidiki and Serres.

As the number of coronavirus cases rises, authorities have appealed for calm. However, a sharp increase in sales of basic staples at supermarkets indicated that public concerns have spiked.