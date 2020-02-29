Top Greek officials to meet, discuss migration crisis

Greek government officials will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Prime Minister's office to discuss the latest developments after Turkey's decision to push migrants and refugees to the border with Greece, essentially inviting them to cross over.

Taking part at the meeting are Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis, his deputy Lefteris Economou, Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and his deputy, Alkiviadis Stefanis, the Chief of National Defense Staff, General Konstantinos Floros and Hellenic Coast Guard representatives.

In response to Turkey's move to open its borders, the Greek government has decided to close its land and sea borders to all undocumented persons. Clashes between Greek police and migrants stranded in the no-man's-land zone between Greece and Turkey occurred at night, when the migrants attempted to cross into Greece.

On Friday, Mitsotakis had phone conversations with French President Emanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of the European Council Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

Greece, through Dendias, on Friday vetoed a NATO resolution expressing support for Turkey after its troops came under attack in Idlib, Syria.