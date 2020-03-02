SYRIZA opposition slams gov’t over migrant impasse

Greece’s leftist opposition has urged the government to take immediate measures to decongest the eastern Aegean islands, where thousands of asylum-seekers are stranded, and to transfer vulnerable people to the mainland.



Failure to do so, SYRIZA said on Sunday, will increase the risk of confrontation between Greek citizens and police forces, as well as of violence against refugees.



The call came after an extraordinary meeting of the country’s Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA) Sunday during which Greece announced emergency measures to tackle the crisis at its border with Turkey.



SYRIZA also criticized the government for failing to take effective measures in time, despite repeated warnings from Turkey that it would allow hordes of migrants to pass through to the European Union.